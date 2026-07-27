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Deflection dooms Summit to loss in Washington DC

The Washington Spirit earn a 1-0 victory over the Denver Summit FC after a deflected shot by Sofia Cantore finds the back of the net in the second half.
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Denver Summit FC
heaps pic .jpeg
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Despite a late flurry of fire from the Denver Summit, the Washington Spirit earn a 1-0 victory after Sofia Cantore's deflected shot found the back of the net in the 61st minute.

Captain Lindsey Heaps and fellow Colorado native Ally Brazier both found dangerous chances in stoppage time of the second half, and overall the Summit weren't far from scoring through a lot of the match - but in the end, only the tallies on the scoreboard matter.

To call Cantore's goal 'lucky' is a discredit to her sublime skill, but it's a game-winner that will certainly stick in the craw of both defender Kaleigh Kurtz and goalkeeper Abby Smith. Cantore's shot diverted off of Kurtz, then careened off the crossbar to cross the line.

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Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC: Pitchside / Episode 20: Highest of Heights

Nick Rothschild

The Spirit become the first NWSL club to 10 wins this season and claim their spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the Summit remain on 19 points for the year and in 11th place.

Denver will get a full week off to recover from their trip out east - next up, they'll host fellow expansion side Boston Legacy on ESPN's Women's Sports Sunday. Kickoff at Centennial Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.

July 2026

Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium