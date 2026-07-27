Deflection dooms Summit to loss in Washington DC

Despite a late flurry of fire from the Denver Summit, the Washington Spirit earn a 1-0 victory after Sofia Cantore's deflected shot found the back of the net in the 61st minute.

Captain Lindsey Heaps and fellow Colorado native Ally Brazier both found dangerous chances in stoppage time of the second half, and overall the Summit weren't far from scoring through a lot of the match - but in the end, only the tallies on the scoreboard matter.

To call Cantore's goal 'lucky' is a discredit to her sublime skill, but it's a game-winner that will certainly stick in the craw of both defender Kaleigh Kurtz and goalkeeper Abby Smith. Cantore's shot diverted off of Kurtz, then careened off the crossbar to cross the line.

Denver Summit FC Denver Summit FC: Pitchside / Episode 20: Highest of Heights Nick Rothschild

The Spirit become the first NWSL club to 10 wins this season and claim their spot at the top of the table. Meanwhile, the Summit remain on 19 points for the year and in 11th place.

Denver will get a full week off to recover from their trip out east - next up, they'll host fellow expansion side Boston Legacy on ESPN's Women's Sports Sunday. Kickoff at Centennial Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.