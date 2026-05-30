Brazier Breaks Through, Denver Summit FC Earns Third Win in Four Matches

Denver Summit FC heads into the international break with momentum after grinding out a 1-0 road win over Racing Louisville on Friday night.

Ally Brazier delivered the difference-maker in the 64th minute, scoring her first goal of the season and helping Denver pick up its third win in the last four matches. The Colorado Springs native and the first player signed in club history found the breakthrough after Summit FC controlled much of the match but struggled to turn chances into goals.

“It’s just playing a role. My role today was going in and making a difference and I did,” Brazier said. “We were dominating the game, but we just weren’t finishing. So, I had to put myself on the line for that goal.”

Brazier's strike proved to be enough, but not without some late drama.

Racing Louisville pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing minutes, forcing Denver goalkeeper Abbie Smith into a pair of crucial saves late in regulation. Smith came up with both stops to preserve the clean sheet and secure all three points for Summit FC.

The result was a positive step for a Denver team that entered the night having surrendered more leads than any other club in the NWSL this season. Instead of letting another advantage slip away, Summit FC closed out the match and left Louisville with a valuable road victory.

The win also capped a challenging opening stretch of the season. Denver became just the second team in NWSL history to play eight of its first 11 regular-season matches on the road.

Now, Summit FC returns home for three straight matches, beginning July 3 against the Kansas City Current at DICK's Sporting Goods Park.