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Brazier Breaks Through, Denver Summit FC Earns Third Win in Four Matches

Ally Brazier's first goal of the season lifts Denver Summit FC to a 1-0 win over Racing Louisville
Brazier and Pickett.jpg
Denver Summit FC
Brazier and Pickett.jpg
Posted

Denver Summit FC heads into the international break with momentum after grinding out a 1-0 road win over Racing Louisville on Friday night.

Ally Brazier delivered the difference-maker in the 64th minute, scoring her first goal of the season and helping Denver pick up its third win in the last four matches. The Colorado Springs native and the first player signed in club history found the breakthrough after Summit FC controlled much of the match but struggled to turn chances into goals.

“It’s just playing a role. My role today was going in and making a difference and I did,” Brazier said. “We were dominating the game, but we just weren’t finishing. So, I had to put myself on the line for that goal.”

Brazier's strike proved to be enough, but not without some late drama.

Racing Louisville pushed hard for an equalizer in the closing minutes, forcing Denver goalkeeper Abbie Smith into a pair of crucial saves late in regulation. Smith came up with both stops to preserve the clean sheet and secure all three points for Summit FC.

The result was a positive step for a Denver team that entered the night having surrendered more leads than any other club in the NWSL this season. Instead of letting another advantage slip away, Summit FC closed out the match and left Louisville with a valuable road victory.

The win also capped a challenging opening stretch of the season. Denver became just the second team in NWSL history to play eight of its first 11 regular-season matches on the road.

Now, Summit FC returns home for three straight matches, beginning July 3 against the Kansas City Current at DICK's Sporting Goods Park.

May 2026

Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium