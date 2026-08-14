CENTENNIAL, Colo. — From the bleachers to the bench, game day brings its own sacred routines. As the clock ticked towards kickoff, Denver Summit FC fans filed into Centennial Stadium and players warmed up on the pitch. Up above in the control room, Kerry Anne Biren went through a sound-check as she is the voice fans hear throughout the match.

Biren is the official PA announcer for the Denver Summit, a title she takes immense pride in given this is their inaugural season. As a Colorado native, she grew up around sports and has worked for several teams but she said this is the first time she is doing PA work.

⚽️ Meet the official PA announcer for the Denver Summit

'A dream come true': Meet the official PA announcer for the Denver Summit

"I had the honor of working for the Rapids for a couple of years, so I had dipped my toes into the soccer world," Biren said. "Obviously, this is the first time getting to work for a full women's professional team."

Denver7 Multimedia Reporter Maggy Wolanske

The nerves do strike for Biren as she wants to boost the overall experience when those of all ages come to Centennial Stadium. Despite the pressure, she finds the work incredibly rewarding and takes pride in everything that goes into making game day run seamlessly.

"It's a lot of researching, so looking through game notes, looking through rosters, a lot of looking at goal calls on YouTube, making sure I'm familiar with all the players and how they want their names to be pronounced. A lot of looking at the other team as well, making sure that we're being respectful of our visitors and really elevating the whole platform for the NWSL," Biren said.

Denver7 Sports Photojournalist Jeff Howe

No matter the day of the week or how hot it may be outside, Biren knows the real magic goes beyond the pitch as the team continues to make history.

"It's almost surreal what we get to create here for the fans and especially for the young girls getting to watch these teams that come here and the little girls and how inspired they are there and player's names," Biren said.

Denver7 is thrilled to be the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC. The upcoming match on Friday at 8 p.m. will be broadcasted on our channel The Spot Denver 3.