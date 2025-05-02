Denver sports fans buzzing ahead of crucial Game 6s for Avalanche, Nuggets

DENVER — It's an action-packed Thursday night for Denver sports fans.

The Colorado Avalanche are fighting to keep their season alive, while the Denver Nuggets are one win away from advancing to Round 2 of the playoffs.

Despite the rainy weather, Avs fans packed the plaza outside Ball Arena, ready to cheer on their team.

"My nerves are just going crazy," said Jennifer Romero, who came to the game with her handmade sign.

Denver7

A win on home ice would force a Game 7 on Saturday against the Dallas Stars.

"I’m very nervous after that last game," said Mac Harrington, who came in from Vail.

"Dallas is a tough team, but I think our backs are against the wall, so I think that sense of urgency will be there. It wasn’t there last game, so that’s what I’m hoping," said Chris Burdie, who was celebrating his birthday at the game.

Denver7

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are on the road for a Game 6 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Win and they advance to the second round of the playoffs. If they lose, they'll come back to Denver for Game 7 — also on Saturday.

"Just hoping they win, tonight especially," said Patty Ditolla, a Nuggets fan.

Despite the Nuggets being away, fans packed Stoney's Bar & Grill on Lincoln Street to cheer on their team.

"I decided not to stay home because it’s camaraderie here," said Ditolla.

It's two Denver teams with playoff dreams they're not ready to wake up from.

"We're just as good as the rest of the teams out there, and I think we can do it," said Romero.