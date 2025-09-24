Denver Public Schools hosts sixth annual Adapted Field Day, celebrating inclusion through sports and community

DENVER — More than 700 students from over 40 schools across Denver Public Schools (DPS) gathered for the district’s sixth annual Adapted Field Day on Wednesday, an event dedicated to promoting inclusion and access for students with disabilities through sports, music, games, and community-building activities.

“This is our sixth adapted Field Day,” said Dr. Charlie Merrow, DPS director of special education. “We have 40-plus schools joining us today, and we're really celebrating inclusion and access to sports for people with disabilities.”

For DPS, the event goes beyond just fun and games.

“Kids are learning today,” said Dr. Simone Wright, DPS chief of academics. “It may not be in the traditional sense most people think about, but as I walk around and see students making new friends, competing, and communicating, these are all skills they need to be successful when they leave DPS.”

Students shared what the day meant to them, highlighting both the fun and the friendships formed.

“I like adapted sports that everybody can play,” said one student. “I have friends in wheelchairs, and they can't really do that much, so I'm just happy that they can have fun here.”

“My favorite part is getting healthy and running and playing basketball," another student added.

This year was the first time Paralympic athletes attended to inspire and connect with students. Track and field Paralympian Jacob Heilveil reflected on how programs like these can shape young lives.

“When I was very young, this is where I started,” said Heilveil. “When I was 11 or 12 years old, an adaptive PE teacher came up to me and said, ‘Hey, you want to try this sport? Play basketball, tennis, or track and field?’ It’s a great way to connect with communities and help each other see there’s a lot of possibility. Dream big, go after it, you never know what you’ll achieve.”

Heilveil also pointed out Colorado’s strong Paralympic community, including athletes in rugby, skiing, basketball, and more.

“Maybe next year, we’ll get even bigger and have more Paralympians come out to support this good cause,” he added.

For many students, the event left a lasting impact.

“I hope I can do more stuff like this,” one student said. “It’s the best, and it’s the coolest thing ever, and I love it.”