Decorated Colorado athlete turns attention to inspiring future generations

Every year, more than 500,000 students play college sports, and the NCAA honors 10 of those athletes with their "Today's Top 10" award. They determine nominees based on academics, athletics, and community involvement. Encompassing all sports, all divisions, male and female, boiling half of a million athletes down to ten exceptional winners.

In 2025, Colorado's own Shelby Robb was one of those winners.

“It’s very special," Robb, who played softball at MSU Denver, said. "It’s definitely an honor, I mean those were some very incredible people I got to know. It’s the best of the best and some very inspiring people.”

She was also named a finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year award in 2024, capping one of the most highly decorated college careers in the history of Colorado.

Robb earned those accolades living life by a simple rule.

“If it’s a job worth doing it’s worth doing well," Robb said, explaining the maxim taught by her parents during childhood.

Part of her incredible college career included an uncommon dedication to community service. One of her favorite causes to support is The Miracle League of Denver, a softball league for people with mental and physical disabilities.

“I have a cousin who has cerebral palsy and she's on that team so it's really special," Robb said.

Supporting her cousin Ashleigh, helped Robb identify her true calling in life: making the world a better place.

"My cousin for one is one of the happiest most genuine and excited people you’ll ever meet," Robb said. “We get to give back what we’ve worked so hard for our entire careers and give back to these people who are so excited to go and do the same thing. It really puts it in perspective of - I poured my heart and soul into this and they love every second of what they do also so it’s really cool to see that connection.”

After graduating from MSU Denver, she decided to take her newfound platform and attempt to influence a larger audience.

“I love working with the next generation of athletes," Robb said.

She sees a chance to help future athletes develop confidence and achieve their goals thanks to all-time high interest in women's sports.

“There are so many inspiring people for the next generation of female athletes to look up to," Robb said. "I think that’s really encouraging and empowering for them to see what they can do and who they can become. They’re starting to see those role models out in the world more than they would before.”

Her time on the field is over, but her next chapter is already being written as an advocate for girls who love to play ball.

“My favorite thing is to be able to give girls an opportunity to advance in their sports," Robb said. "To hopefully one day take it to the next level, and from there on to just be good people. If there are other girls looking up to me I want to make a difference in their lives just like all the people who made such a big difference on me. I wouldn’t have been there without those role models. I know how important it is, how much one person at any point in your athletics career can impact where you go in life.”