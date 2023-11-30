Dallas police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller — a former Denver Bronco — on charges stemming from a “major disturbance” at a home there.

According to police, they were called to the home and a preliminary investigation determined that the 34-year-old Miller and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim.

They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.

The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.

The Associated Press obtained a statement from the Bills, who acknowledged that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.” They did not provide any other comments.

In January 2021, an investigation began into a possible domestic violence case against Miller, who was playing for the Denver Broncos at the time. The Parker Police Department submitted the case to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office that February for review.

In early March 2021, the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Miller regarding the criminal allegations, which ended several weeks of the legal issue hanging over Miller’s future.

Broncos' Von Miller will not face charges after Parker police investigation

“Based on our review of information that is currently available, we cannot meet that standard and must decline to file charges in this case,” said Vikki Migoya, the then-spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. “It would be inappropriate to comment about details of an investigation in which there was never a citation, arrest or filing. The complainant, suspect and witnesses have a legitimate privacy interest and we will respect that.”

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection.