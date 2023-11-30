Former Bronco Von Miller accused of 'applying pressure' twice to pregnant woman's neck, affidavit reads

DALLAS, Texas — Former Denver Bronco Von Miller allegedly shoved and yelled at his pregnant significant other before, twice, "applying pressure" to her neck for a few seconds, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police in Dallas issued an arrest warrant for Miller, a Dallas-area native who is currently a Buffalo Bills linebacker, for the alleged assault. Miller played for Denver between 2011 and 2021, and was the Super Bowl 50 MVP for the Broncos in 2016.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Denver7 on Thursday afternoon, Miller, 34, now faces a charge of assault of a pregnant person. The victim, who is six weeks pregnant, was identified as a woman who has been in a relationship with him for about seven years.

Dallas police issue arrest warrant for former Bronco Von Miller

The document reads that on Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., Miller and the woman were at their apartment in Dallas when they began arguing. The woman said she did not want to travel on her birthday, which was three days away at the time. She went into another room and slammed the door, the affidavit reads. This made Miller "visibly angry" and he went into the room and began to yell at the woman to leave the apartment, according to the affidavit.

As the woman started to leave, she tried to gather some items to take with her, including a laptop and cell phone. As she collected these items, "the suspect walked up to her and began to shove and push her, all while telling her to leave from the unit," the affidavit leaves. Miller then took out his phone to try to record the altercation, and continued to push and shove the woman, who yelled, "Stop, I'm pregnant," according to the document.

At one point, Miller stepped on the woman's feet, causing her to fall back in a chair, the affidavit reads. It continues: "It was at this point the suspect, using one hand, began applying pressure around the complainant's neck for 3 to 5 seconds before letting go." The woman reported the assault was painful, but she did not have difficulty breathing. Miller then allegedly grabbed her phone and threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it. The woman tried to grab the computer and the suspect pulled her hair, "ultimately pulling a chunk of hair out," the affidavit said.

The woman then gathered her items and shoes and started to leave the apartment. During this time, she was able to start a video recording from her phone, which she put in a pocket.

"Suspect once again grabbed the complainant and pushed her onto a couch and placed pressure around her neck with both hands, again causing pain but no difficulty breathing," the affidavit reads.

When she was back on her feet, the woman told Miller she was going to call police, and Miller then left the home.

Officers arrived around 11:45 a.m. The woman spoke with police at a domestic violence unit office at Dallas Police Department Headquarters. During that conversation, detectives noticed minor abrasions on her left hand and bruising on her neck, according to the affidavit.

As of publishing time, Miller has not been arrested.

The Associated Press obtained a statement from the Bills, who acknowledged that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.” They did not provide any other comments. The Bills are on a bye week. Their next game is Dec. 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's unclear if Miller will participate in the game.

In January 2021, when he was playing for Denver, he faced an investigation in Colorado that involved possible domestic violence with the same woman. The Parker Police Department submitted that case to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office that February for review and by early March, the district attorney’s office declined to file charges against Miller regarding the criminal allegations.

Broncos' Von Miller will not face charges after Parker police investigation

Miller is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection. He attended high school in the Dallas suburb of DeSoto and was a standout at Texas A&M, where he was a consensus All-American and given the Dick Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in his senior season in 2010.