CU Buffs superfan 'Miss Peggy' celebrates 100th birthday

There's a lot to celebrate in Boulder these days. The Colorado football team has its highest ranking since 2016, coming in at #16 in Tuesday's CFP ranking. And CU's most famous fan, Peggy Coppom, known as "Miss Peggy," turned 100 years old on Tuesday.

"She is the epitome of CU Buffs," CU head coach Deion Sanders said. "She is the rock that holds us all together, and I'm thankful to know her."

Peggy and her twin sister, Betty, who passed in 2020, have been staples in the CU stands for decades. This past Saturday, the sold-out crowd at Folsom Field sang "Happy Birthday" to Miss Peggy.

"I just wish my twin sister were here. It all started because we were twins," Miss Peggy said at Coach Prime's press conference on Tuesday. "I can't deny that we've been loyal fans, but to get all this attention just for having a good time is unbelievable."

At the beginning of the season, Coach Prime promised Miss Peggy that he'd lead the Buffs to a Bowl Game. With an 8-2 record, he delivered.

"We wanted to get her to a Bowl Game, and now we want to get her to 'the' Bowl Game," Coach Prime said.

The No. 16 Buffs are two wins away from playing for the Big 12 title. CU and Kansas kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

