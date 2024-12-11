CU Buffs, Boulder community thrilled Travis Hunter is Heisman Trophy finalist

BOULDER, Colo. — In what feels like no surprise at all, CU Boulder's Travis Hunter was officially announced as a finalist for a prestigious award Monday.

Hunter is one of four finalists for the Heisman trophy, an accolade many in Boulder told Denver7 they are thrilled about.

"I've grown up watching football my whole life. It's truly something special to watch. And like, it's been super exciting to like, be at a school where, like, I can support him," said Nate Sampson, a freshman at CU Boulder.

He told Denver7 when he heard Hunter was a finalist for the award, he wasn't one bit shocked.

"I mean, yeah, he had to be, because he's just been performing all season on both sides of the ball," he said. "I just have big hopes for him, especially going to the NFL next year."

Parker Genuario and Stephen Harris are both sophomores at CU Boulder. They told Denver7 they'd gone to nearly ever home game this season and also weren't shocked by Monday's big news.

"I mean, we all knew it was coming, like, it's expected now. But yeah, it's crazy that like, it's actually going to happen, it's going to be really good," Harris said. "I don't even like, he's just a better player. Like, it's just, he's an exciting player."

College Sports Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter named a Heisman Trophy finalist Landon Haaf

Hunter is in the running for the award against Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

CU Boulder students aren't the only ones thrilled Hunter is a finalist for the award. Business owners on University Hill told Denver7 they shared in that excitement.

"He's been favored all year. He's kind of a stud. It's a lock," said Clay Vanornum with SLCT Stock Colorado. "He's Travis Hunter. I mean, he's favored a bunch to win. He's just the best college football player in the world."

Drew and Michelle Pendergrass, who own the Boulder Store on University Hill, said they're ecstatic and hoping for the best.

"I think Travis Hunter is easy to love, because every time you see the guy, he's smiling, you just seem so happy, like he just seems like a genuinely nice guy," he said. "I think it's awesome. I think he's so unique."

The Heisman trophy winner will be revealed on Saturday, December 14.