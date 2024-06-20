CSU Track & Field trio ready to take on Olympic trials

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Mya Lesnar, Gabi Morris and Michaela Hawkins have a lot in common. They are Colorado State University (CSU) Rams, roommates, best friends and All-Americans in track and field.

The trio is now preparing to take their next step together at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials.

"I think this is an incredible experience for all three of us," Mya said. "We're just super excited."

CSU head coach Brian Bedard said the shot put and discus athletes are known for their big personalities and back-and-forth banter.

“If you went and observed a practice, you would wonder, 'Are they getting anything done?'" Bedard joked. "But when it's their time to get in the circle and do what they need to do, they can focus immediately and get things done."

All three ladies are on similar paths, but they took different roads to get here. Morris started as a CSU soccer player six years ago, while Hawkins and Lesnar transferred in later.

"It's validation that this was the right choice for me," Morris said. "As much as I love the girls I played soccer with, like, I have such a unique and amazing relationship with these two girls."

Daughter of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Mya is looking forward to making her own mark.

“He's one of my biggest supporters," Mya said. "But honestly, at the end of the day, like, I am here to make a name for myself."

The throwing trio lifted CSU to its best team finish at the NCAA championships this year, and now they have a shot at competing together on a bigger stage.

"It's rare to be in this position where we have three athletes that, if they compete up to their full potential, I think they have a shot of making the team," Bedard said.

The 2024 Olympic Track & Field Trials begins on Friday.