Colorado Rapids to ring in their 2025 season with Concacaf Champions Cup match

DENVER — With the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season upon us, the Colorado Rapids are aiming to continue their strong performance from last season, which included setting win records, regaining the Rocky Mountain Cup, and making the playoffs.

The Rapids are excited to begin their season with a challenge in the Concacaf Champions Cup, where they will host MLS foe Los Angeles FC Tuesday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

"This is why we do this," Rapids head coach Chris Armas said. "We want to play in the best games against the best opponents."

Armas is entering his second season at the helm and has already made a positive impact on the team. Colorado Rapids president Padraig Smith has been thoroughly impressed by the club's new head coach.

"I think his ability to connect with these young men in a way that makes them feel confident in who they are, makes them feel trusted, and allows them to express their talents on the field is absolutely incredible," Smith said.

The Rapids have a solid core and have added key players in the off-season to strengthen the squad.

"We have a good spine of this team with a nice mix of experienced guys," Armas explained. "We think we have a locker room full of winners, which is probably most important."

The Rapids believe their home-field advantage, including freezing temperatures and altitude, will play a role in their success Tuesday night. Game time is set for 8 p.m.