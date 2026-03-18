Colorado Eagles president says team and fans give each other a big assist

LOVELAND, Colo. — Ryan Bach knows the Colorado hockey community is special.

The former goalie played at Colorado College and later was a player and coach for the Colorado Eagles. Now he’s team president of the Colorado Eagles, the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate. Bach now even serves as a broadcaster for Eagles games too.

“I’ve been part of something very, very special for over two decades, which doesn't happen [often] in professional sports,” Bach told Denver7’s Ryan Fish. “That comes down to the community and how they've rallied around this team, but also the impact they've had on the growth of youth hockey.”

Alan Stedman | Denver7

Bach said the Eagles and their fans have been able to give each other a big assist.

“We've been fortunate to have, you know, a fan base that supported us from day one, and they've been world class,” Bach said. “They're passionate. I would have to say they're some of the most loud fans in the American Hockey League… It's an educated fan base, and they've learned, they understand the game.”

He said that’s led to more than 150 consecutive sellouts at Blue Arena in Loveland.

“We have 5,400 seats here, but it is full every night, and it's energized,” Bach said. “And I know for our players, that means so much.”

Colorado Eagles

The impact has been mutual, Bach said, with the team giving back to the northern Colorado community.

Since it began in 2012, the Eagles’ Pot of Gold Game has raised nearly $1 million for families struggling to pay for children’s medical costs.

“The players start off the game with a donation on behalf of the players, and that kind of spearheads the momentum of raising, I mean, last year was $147,000 for the family, which was simply amazing,” Bach explained. “For that family, and the difference that it makes, certainly sends a message home: that's what it's all about. And that's what we do, and we want to be able to be that pillar of support.”

The Eagles’ 2026 Pot of Gold Game is set for Saturday, March 21 at 6:05 p.m. at Blue Arena, when the Eagles take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Colorado Eagles

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Eagles. Denver7 Night at Blue Arena is Wednesday, March 18 at 7:05 p.m. when the Eagles face the San Diego Gulls. That game will air on The Spot Denver 3.