Colorado Avs' Gabriel Landeskog shines, Denver Nuggets survive, Denver Broncos reload | Talk of the Town

DENVER — What a weekend in Colorado sports.

Gabe Landeskog is back — and better than ever?

In game 4 of round 1 the NHL Playoffs against the Dallas Stars, the Colorado Avalanche captain scored his first goal since returning from injury, sparking an emotional reaction from teammates and fans. It wasn’t just symbolic, it was dominant.

“This wasn’t a charity goal,” Nick Rothschild said. “He’s playing at his old elite level.”

If Landeskog stays at this level, the Avs could be Stanley Cup favorites again.

The Nuggets hold on.

Aaron Gordon saved the Denver Nuggets round 1 game 4 of the NBA Playoffs with a buzzer-beating dunk to tie the series at 2–2. Despite blowing a 22-point lead, they survived.

"We've said it since game one, it's going to be a dog fight," Bradey King said.

Christian Braun’s defense on James Harden gave Denver something to build on, but confidence in this team remains shaky.

And the Broncos made noise in the draft.

They picked up a balanced haul, but standout selections include first-round pick CB Jahdae Barron and second-round pick RB RJ Harvey.

“They needed a running back, they got a running back — RJ Harvey out of UCF — explosive, big playmaker,” Lionel Bienvenu said.

And Nick's favorite — a punter from Australia with a booming leg and a great mustache.

Tune-in to this week's Talk of the Town for more on the playoffs and Broncos draft picks.