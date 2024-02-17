Watch Now
Young beats the buzzer to lift No. 22 Utah to 77-76 win over eighth-ranked Colorado

Rick Bowmer/AP
Colorado guard Kindyll Wetta (15) defends against Utah forward Dasia Young (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Feb 16, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dasia Young scored 13 points and made a driving layup at the buzzer in her return after missing four games with a concussion, and No. 22 Utah beat eighth-ranked Colorado 77-76.

Alissa Pili scored 18 points to lead Utah (19-7, 9-5 Pac-12), and Inis Vieira had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. The Utes have won eight of 10.

Jaylyn Sherrod scored 15 points and Frida Formann had 10 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter as the Buffaloes (20-5, 10-4) forced seven turnovers in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a thriller.

