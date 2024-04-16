Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

'We just made history': University of Denver men's hockey team celebrates 10 national titles

The Pioneers' party stretched into the workweek as fans welcomed the victorious men's hockey team back home.
The University of Denver's men's hockey team took home their 10th national title over the weekend, marking the most titles of any program in NCAA hockey history.
'We just made history': DU men's hockey team celebrates 10 national titles
Posted at 11:07 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 01:07:30-04

DENVER — As a sea of crimson and gold filled the seats at Magness Arena Monday night, the University of Denver men's hockey team prepared to take the ice again — this time, to celebrate.

The team took home their 10th national title over the weekend, marking the most titles of any program in NCAA hockey history.

Cameras and lights congregated in a hallway, waiting to speak with the players. As they stepped up to speak, their smiles never stopped.

“It's an unbelievable experience," said forward McKade Webster, one of the captains of the team. “It hasn't really set in yet for me. So kind of in the mindset that we might be going to war again and play another game, but I'm happy. It's all done.”

NCAA Denver Boston College Hockey

College Sports

DU men’s hockey tops Boston College 2-0 for NCAA-record 10th national title

Landon Haaf
6:40 PM, Apr 13, 2024

Goaltender Matt Davis, who stopped 35 shots in the game against Boston College, was quick to say the win was not about one player alone.

“It's the best program in college hockey, and there's a reason for that. And I'm just so proud to be part of that," Davis said with a grin.

Another captain, forward Carter King, said the team has not slept much since the win. There has been a lot of celebrating for the college students who made history for the entire city.

“We knew that 10 was a race that we wanted to win, and we knew that coming into the year and to be able to finish it and win number 10, it's a dream come true," King said.

Matt Davis.png

Denver7 | Sports

Goaltender Matt Davis' determination leads to domination in DU title win

Nick Rothschild
8:28 AM, Apr 15, 2024

During the ceremony, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston came to speak to the team and crowd.

“You have left now a piece of history in this city. And in the stadium, you'll come back 50 years from now with your grandkids, and your banner will be hanging up there. You were the ones that made Denver the greatest of all time. You were the ones that made us the first ever to get the 10," said Johnston. “We are so grateful for what you've given us. We are grateful for what you've given to the city. And thank you for making Denver the undisputed hockey capital of the world.”

After the ceremony, the team signed posters and met with the fans in attendance.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018