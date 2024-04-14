DU men’s hockey tops Boston College 2-0 for NCAA-record 10th national title

The University of Denver men’s hockey team toppled No. 1 overall seed Boston College for its 10th national title – the most of any program in NCAA hockey history.

The Pioneers shut out Boston College 2-0 Saturday afternoon at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Denver scored both of its goals in the second period, with right winger Jared Wright finding the net first midway through the frame and left winger Rieger Lorenz scoring just over 15 minutes in.

The Pioneers were the nation’s top offense this season.

DU netminder Matt Davis, the NCHC and National goalie of the month in March, shut out the nation’s second-best offense with 35 saves – including 23 in the third period.

Boston College had not been shut out this season. The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Eagles.

DU won the first of its 10 titles in St. Paul back in 1958. They also won the championship in 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

See the Pios' two goals below: