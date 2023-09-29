Watch Now
Travis Hunter, Colorado State safety whose hit landed him in hospital, make peace by going bowling

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) is dragged down after a short gain by Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn, back left, and defensive back Ayden Hector during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:32 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 01:32:52-04

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter and the Colorado State safety whose late hit landed him in the hospital showed there are no hard feelings by going bowling.

Hunter and defensive back Henry Blackburn went to a bowling alley in the Boulder area on Wednesday to roll a few frames.

Hunter was running a deep route in the first quarter of a game on Sept. 16 when he was hit by Blackburn shortly after the ball sailed over his head. Hunter returned to the game but later left to go to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a lacerated liver.

Hunter missed last weekend's 42-6 loss at Oregon.

