Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring ball at Colorado after back injury, Coach Prime tells AP

Posted at 8:40 PM, Dec 18, 2023
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado football coach Deion Sanders says his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring practice after recovering from a broken bone in his back.

His injury was a result of the beating he took behind a porous offensive line.

Several O-linemen are coming to Boulder via the transfer portal to beef up Shedeur's protection. Coach Prime told The Associated Press on Monday the O-line reinforcements will both balance and supercharge the Buffs' offense by forcing opponents to play eight men in the box to stop the run and allow 1-on-1 opportunities for Shedeur's receivers.

