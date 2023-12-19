Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring ball at Colorado after back injury, Coach Prime tells AP

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado football coach Deion Sanders says his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders will participate in spring practice after recovering from a broken bone in his back.

His injury was a result of the beating he took behind a porous offensive line.

Several O-linemen are coming to Boulder via the transfer portal to beef up Shedeur's protection. Coach Prime told The Associated Press on Monday the O-line reinforcements will both balance and supercharge the Buffs' offense by forcing opponents to play eight men in the box to stop the run and allow 1-on-1 opportunities for Shedeur's receivers.