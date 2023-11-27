Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders missed season finale at Utah with fracture in back, according to video

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Ron Stone Jr. Shedeur Sanders
Posted at 12:53 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 14:53:52-05

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders missed the season finale at Utah over the weekend due to a fracture in his back, according to a YouTube video posted by “Well Off Media.” The site is run by one of coach Deion Sanders’ children and has been tracking the Buffaloes with behind-the-scenes footage throughout the season. It’s unclear when Shedeur Sanders suffered the injury. He was sacked 52 times this season behind a struggling offensive line. Sanders threw for 3,230 yards to break the program’s single-season record of 3,200 set by Sefo Liufau in 2014.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 27, 11am

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018