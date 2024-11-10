Watch Now
Denver7 SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Sanders, Hunter help No. 21 Colorado overcame early deficit in 41-27 win over Texas Tech

Colorado Texas Tech Football
Annie Rice/AP
Colorado's quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
Colorado Texas Tech Football
Posted
and last updated

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, two-way star Travis Hunter had nine catches for 99 yards and a TD and No. 21 Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Texas Tech 41-27 on Saturday.

Sanders was 30 of 43 for 291 yards. Shilo Sanders, the other son of Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders on the team, recovered a fumble in the end zone with 51 seconds left.

Colorado (7-2, 5-1 Big 12, No. 20 CFP) won its third consecutive game and is on pace to play in the Big 12 Championship Game with a chance to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Texas Tech is 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.

Colorado Texas Tech Football

College Sports

Shedeur Sanders signs a tortilla thrown on the field by Texas Tech fans

Landon Haaf

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png