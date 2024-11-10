Shedeur Sanders signs a tortilla thrown on the field by Texas Tech fans

The Colorado Buffaloes got the last laugh Saturday in Lubbock when it came to Texas Tech fans’ unique tortilla-throwing tradition.

Red Raiders fans for years have thrown tortillas on the field at kickoff.

On Saturday, CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders autographed one of the tortillas. The team’s official X account posted a photo of the signed flatbread following the Buffs’ 41-27 win – their third straight that puts them in a position to control their own destiny en route to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

🎁



From: Shedeur Sanders

To: Red Raider Fans pic.twitter.com/KHCXoE9ccn — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) November 10, 2024

Earlier in the game, Colorado two-way star went viral for appearing to grab one of the tortillas off of the field and stashing it away.

The origins of the Tech fans’ tortilla toss are unclear, though it’s a tradition that dates back decades. It is widely suspected to trace back to a TV announcer saying Lubbock – a West Texas college town – has nothing but Texas Tech football and a tortilla factory.

Later in Saturday's game, when CU amassed a double-digit lead, Red Raider fans started throwing other debris onto the field, prompting Tech head coach Joey Maguire to grab a microphone during the game and urge students to stop throwing things onto the field.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was asked about it after the game.

"They've thrown everything but my momma at me,” said Sanders, who spoke of fans throwing objects on the field during both his football and baseball games during his pro career. “Thank god a tortilla [...] is soft.”