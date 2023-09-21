Pac-12 kicks off full conference slate with 3 Top 25 matchups for the first time

The Pac-12 has three Top 25 matchups in the same week for the first time and just the 10th time in any conference.

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon tops the bill and airs on Denver7 Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MST. It's sure to be a highly-watched contest after last week's Rocky Mountain Showdown pulled in an average of 9.3 million viewers, making it one of the most-viewed college football games ever on ESPN.

The Buffaloes have been one of college football's biggest surprises and will face a stiff road test against a Ducks team that's won 29 of their last 31 home games. Making matters more challenging for Colorado will be the absence of Travis Hunter, the two-way standout who was injured during Colorado's comeback win over Colorado State.

Oregon enters the bout with Colorado coming off of a 55-10 win over Hawaii.

No. 11 Utah is hoping quarterback Cameron Rising can make his 2023 debut in what should be a tough game against No. 22 UCLA. No. 14 Oregon State also is at No. 21 Washington State in the teams' first meeting as ranked teams in 108 all-time games.