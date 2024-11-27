No. 2 UConn falls again in Maui, losing 73-72 to Colorado on Jakimovski's off-balance layup

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski converted an off-balance layup with 8 seconds left, and Colorado handed No. 2 UConn its second loss in two days at the Maui Invitational, beating the two-time defending national champion 73-72.
A day after a 99-97 overtime loss to Memphis that left Huskies coach Dan Hurley livid about the officiating, UConn couldn't shake the unranked Buffaloes, who shot 62.5% in the second half.
Elijah Malone and Julian Hammond III scored 16 points each for Colorado, and Jakimovski had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Liam McNeeley led UConn with 20 points.
