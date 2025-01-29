No. 10 DU lacrosse prepares for season opener against No. 8 Johns Hopkins

DENVER — After graduating five of their top 10 scorers last season, the DU men's lacrosse team has some big shoes to fill this spring.

After leading the Pioneers to a Final Four appearance in his first season at the helm, head coach Matt Brown is excited to see what his young team can do in year two.

"When you look at [the roster] on paper, it kind of looks daunting," Brown admitted. "But credit to our guys that have been waiting in the wings and have stepped up to fill into some different roles."

Sophomore defenseman Brody Davis is one of those young guns on defense who is taking on a bigger role this year, and he's not shying away from that challenge.

"It doesn't really matter between the old or young," Davis said. "Being here at Denver, one of the better advantages of being here is we're so close together."

Ready or not, the No. 10 Pios will host No. 8 Johns Hopkins in the season opener on Saturday.

"Oh, I'm looking forward to it very much," Davis said with a smile. "Johns Hopkins is definitely coming here to look for some revenge and, you know, there's nothing better than playing at Peter Barton."

Coach Brown said his team has some nerves heading into the new season, which he believes is a good thing.

"You never want to be too comfortable, and so we're on edge a little bit with the start of this year," Brown said. "We know we got a tough schedule, but I know once these guys cut their teeth a little bit, they'll settle in."

Two-time captain and five-year starter Jack DiBettadetto is returning this season as an assistant coach for the Pioneers.

"He's making sure that last year's not forgotten," Brown said. "There's different personnel, different style of play, but the culture stays the same."

DU has won its past twelve season openers and hopes to keep the streak rolling. The Pios and Johns Hopkins will face off at Barton Stadium on Saturday at noon. You can grab your tickets here.