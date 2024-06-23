Nique Clifford withdraws from NBA Draft, returns to CSU for final season

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — We are just a few days away from the 2024 NBA Draft, and athletes all across the country hope to hear their names called.

Nique Clifford, a Former Vanguard School star and Colorado State standout was on the path to the draft. He showcased his skills at the NBA Combine this summer and worked out for several teams, including his hometown team, the Denver Nuggets.

However, with his draft stock ranging from late-first round to undrafted, Clifford decided it wasn't worth the risk and withdrew his name.

The 6'6" tall wing who led the Colorado State University Rams in rebounds last season will return to Fort Collins for one more season.

"I felt like going back to school one more year was going to put me in the best situation for my future," Clifford said. "I'm going to have a bigger role for my team, so I think my game is going to go to another level this year."

