Newly minted Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Colorado return to practice, prepare for Alamo Bowl

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The fishing trips have been put on hold and the award-show excursions wrapped up. Now, it's time for newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes to get back to the business of a bowl game.

These appearances don't come around all that often in Boulder. Not yet, anyway.

Deion Sanders and the 20th-ranked Buffaloes returned to practice this week to get ready to face fellow Big 12 member and No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. This is only the program's third bowl appearance over the last 17 seasons.