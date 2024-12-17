Watch Now
Denver7 SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Newly minted Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Colorado return to practice, prepare for Alamo Bowl

Travis Hunter winning the Heisman Trophy came as both a shock and a thrill for students at the University of Colorado Boulder. Hunter is the second Buff to receive this prestigious award with 552 first-place votes.
Heisman Trophy Football
Posted

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The fishing trips have been put on hold and the award-show excursions wrapped up. Now, it's time for newly minted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes to get back to the business of a bowl game.

These appearances don't come around all that often in Boulder. Not yet, anyway.

Deion Sanders and the 20th-ranked Buffaloes returned to practice this week to get ready to face fellow Big 12 member and No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. This is only the program's third bowl appearance over the last 17 seasons.

More college sports coverage:
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-sports-2020-4x3.png