Mines senior Cassidy Chvatal sets school home run record

Colorado School of Mines senior Cassidy Chvatal has become the school's new single-season home run record holder with 19 home runs, smashing the previous record of 15. Her impressive performance, including homers in three of four games over the past weekend, has made her the top hitter not only in the RMAC but nationally.

"It was surreal to have that big accomplishment happen in such important games like these," Cassidy said. "We really need to win all of our games from here on out to make playoffs, so it was such an honor to be able to play with this team and have the opportunity to break this record."

Originally a pitcher, Cassidy transitioned to outfield, then first base, and only recently got the chance to hit in games despite practicing daily for years.

"I actually haven't pitched since March of last year. It was just a really emotional experience for me and something that was not very good for my mental health," Cassidy explained. "It was such a blessing that they gave me an opportunity to help out the team in a new position, and that was the biggest game changer for my career."

With graduation a month away, the Broomfield native is savoring every moment of her final season, emphasizing the importance of enjoying time with her teammates over personal stats.

