Michigan's Danny Wolf has been dubbed 'The College Jokić'

All eyes are on college basketball this month, and Michigan's Danny Wolf is at the center of attention, as he's being compared to none other than three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

“He’s probably the best basketball player in the world right now, and to be compared to an NBA legend is quite cool," Wolf said. "It means nothing that people think we play alike, but he's very fun to watch.”

Jose Juarez/AP Michigan forward Danny Wolf (1) shoots as he is defended by Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

Known as the "College Jokić," the 7-foot center has impressed NBA scouts with his unique skill set, including impressive ball handling, passing, and three-point shooting, leading to his double-double average this season.

“Of course, I try to take little tips out of his game," Wolf said. "I'm more of a versatile big guy. Coach May and the staff here have really put me in positions to put that on display and facilitate for my teammates.”

Michael Conroy/AP Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) shoots on Maryland center Derik Queen (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Wolf's performance is raising his profile ahead of the NBA Draft, but for now, his main focus is on Michigan's upcoming March Madness run. The team, fresh off a Big 10 tournament championship, is gearing up for their first tournament game against UC San Diego, with the matchup taking place at Ball Arena in Denver — home to the Denver Nuggets, where Wolf’s “College Jokić” narrative feels particularly fitting.