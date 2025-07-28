Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 SportsCollege Sports

Actions

‘I had to make a will’: Deion Sanders alludes to health scare in cryptic social media video

Sanders has been private about his unspecified health condition, but is going public about it Monday morning. Hear what he says on Denver7+.
Posted
Big 12 Media Days Football
LM Otero/AP
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders listens to a question during the Big 12 NCAA college football media days in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Big 12 Media Days Football

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders alluded to a health scare he apparently experienced this spring in a cryptic video posted to social media Sunday night.

The video, shared with a time stamp of May 9, 2025, gave a glimpse into the seriousness of the unspecified health issues that have kept him away from the team during summer workouts.

“Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will,” Sanders says in the video. “That’s not easy at all to think that you may not be here. But you want to make sure everybody’s [taken care of].”

Sanders has been private about the health matter that has sidelined him the last few months, but is going public about it on Monday. He’s slated to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. with his doctors at UCHealth.

  • We’ll carry that press conference live here and on Denver7+ on your TV.

Coach Prime is back in Boulder. His son's media company, Well-Off Media, shared video of Sanders's first team meeting with the Buffs Sunday.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.