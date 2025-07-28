‘I had to make a will’: Deion Sanders alludes to health scare in cryptic social media video

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders alluded to a health scare he apparently experienced this spring in a cryptic video posted to social media Sunday night.

The video, shared with a time stamp of May 9, 2025, gave a glimpse into the seriousness of the unspecified health issues that have kept him away from the team during summer workouts.

“Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will,” Sanders says in the video. “That’s not easy at all to think that you may not be here. But you want to make sure everybody’s [taken care of].”

Sanders has been private about the health matter that has sidelined him the last few months, but is going public about it on Monday. He’s slated to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. with his doctors at UCHealth.



We’ll carry that press conference live here and on Denver7+ on your TV.

Coach Prime is back in Boulder. His son's media company, Well-Off Media, shared video of Sanders's first team meeting with the Buffs Sunday.