'Nothing concerning' found after bomb threat made on Denver-bound Frontier flight

DENVER — Law enforcement found "nothing concerning" after threatening notes were found on a Denver-bound Frontier flight from Seattle-Tacoma, the airline told Denver7.

Frontier crew members found two threatening notes on the plane earlier, the airline's corporate communications manager said. The airport called the incident a "bomb threat" in a statement to Denver7.

Law enforcement was immediately notified.

The flight landed safely, and Frontier Airlines said passengers were deplaned without incident. They were then transported by bus to the airport terminal while law enforcement did a security sweep of the plane.

A Denver7 viewer sent us the following photos of the scene unfolding outside the plane:

The security incident comes just two days after a landing gear issue forced an American Airlines plane to abort takeoff at DIA. Frantic video in the aftermath showed passengers evacuating the plane as flames and smoke poured from the plane's underbelly.