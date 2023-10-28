Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

How to watch No. 1-ranked Colorado School of Mines football on Local3 Saturday

The 8-0 Orediggers are the top-ranked D-II team in the country, according to both the AFCA D-II Coaches Poll and D2football.com.
Pick Six Small College Stars Football
Emil Lippe/AP
FILE - Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha (10) looks for an open receiver in the second half of the NCAA Division II college football championship against the Ferris State on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in McKinney, Texas. Last year, Matocha passed for a nation-leading 4,778 yards and 52 touchdowns and led the Orediggers to 13 straight wins and the national championship game following an 0-2 start. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe, File)
Pick Six Small College Stars Football
Posted at 7:13 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 21:37:11-04

Colorado School of Mines football – ranked No. 1 in the nation in Division II in back-to-back weeks – will take on No. 9 Western Colorado Saturday, and there’s an important programming note for Orediggers fans hoping to watch on TV.

The matchup will air on Local3, which has broadcast Mines football all year, but Saturday’s game will air on a tape delay.

Kickoff is at noon, but the game will air on Local3 at 4 p.m., or immediately following the Northern Colorado vs. Montana game, whichever is later. You won’t have to miss a minute of the action.

The 8-0 Orediggers are the top-ranked D-II team in the country, according to both the AFCA D-II Coaches Poll and D2football.com.

Mines football is powered by an offense putting up 45.1 points per game, good for best in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 8th in D-II. They’ll square off with a Western Colorado squad only surrendering 13.9 points per game on the season – also good for tops in the conference and 8th in D-II.

The Northern Colorado vs. Montana game being broadcast beforehand is part of Local3’s regular airing of Big Sky Conference football this season.

Stanford Colorado Football

College Sports

Buffs will take on UCLA coming off bye on Denver7

Robert Garrison
11:56 AM, Oct 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018