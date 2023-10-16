Watch Now
Buffs will take on UCLA coming off bye on Denver7

Colorado defense quality control coach Dennis Thurman in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
DENVER — The CU Buffs will take on No. 18 UCLA Saturday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. on Denver7, the conference announced Monday.

The game comes after Colorado's 46-43 collapse against Stanford on Friday night, the largest blown lead in Colorado history. But the Buffs have a bye week to recover before the UCLA game.

Despite the devastating loss, Coach Prime has quickly transformed Boulder from a gridiron wasteland into the epicenter of college football thanks to his star power, heavy use of the transfer portal and millions of dollars pouring into university coffers and players' pockets with a name, image and likeness bonanza.

Among the stars Sanders brought with him from Jackson State were sons Shedeur and Shilo, along with Hunter. He was a five-star recruit who was considered the top talent in the nation when he shunned Florida State to play for Sanders, first in Mississippi for an HBCU program and now in Boulder.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

