From the field to fillings: CU's Charlie Offerdahl retires due to concussions, dental school awaits

DENVER (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders may be losing a tailback but gaining a future dentist.

Charlie Offerdahl stood in front of his teammates and coaches on the first day of fall camp Tuesday and announced he's retiring from football due to a history of concussions. He's on track to graduate in December and has a year of eligibility remaining.

On the horizon: Dental school as he goes from the field to fillings.

Sanders, who announced the day before he's been declared cured from bladder cancer, put out a plea to make sure Offerdahl's dental school was taken care of through some sort of scholarship.

"There's somebody out there that's in control of a dental school," Sanders said in a video of the moment posted on his Instagram account. "I want to make sure we take care of you. ... We're going to get somebody out there to bless you."

The Buffaloes have their coach back after what's been a frightening past few months for Sanders. He described his health scare Monday as doctors removed his bladder to ward off an aggressive form of cancer. He had a section of his intestine reconstructed to function as a bladder.

"I'm allowed to go through these trials and tribulations so that I could touch and reach and bless people with the words, with the energy, with that thing that God gave me," Sanders said at his news conference where he was accompanied by his medical team. "So I never thought about no death. ... I've got too much life in me."

Sanders promoted Offerdahl from a walk-on into a scholarship player at the spring game in 2024. Sanders gathered the team together that day and presented him a scholarship.

Offerdahl's 150 yards rushing in 2022 — the year before Sanders arrived on campus — were the most in school history by a walk-on.

Last season, Offerdahl played in 13 games, rushing for 126 yards and one TD. He wore an "L" on his jersey to signify "leader."

"Charlie never had a bad day," Sanders said. "Always came to work, came to play."

It was an emotional meeting with the team for Offerdahl, who's majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

"I haven't been here this summer. If it's not obvious already, I won't be coming back this year," Offerdahl explained in the video. "Just how serious this last concussion was and how many I've had leading up to it, it was pretty scary for me and my family. I will be hanging it up."

He also expressed his appreciation in Sanders for believing in him.

"I can't thank you enough for that," said Offerdahl, who embraced Sanders. "This is a really tough decision for me just because of how much football does mean to me."

Offerdahl told his teammates of his dental plans — and extended a future offer.

"In about six or seven years, if any of you guys need some 'grillz,' you know where to come," cracked Offerdahl, referring to the metal covers worn over teeth. "I love you guys."

