'Hype Men' soaring to new heights in support of Denver University's gymnastics team

The University of Denver gymnastics team doesn't follow a country club code of conduct, especially on meet day. They want Magness Arena to be loud, and proud, no golf claps allowed. Luckily for the Pioneers, that's a specialty for the TNT Hype Men.

"We want to elevate the meet experience," says Thomas Green-Parrott, one half of the dynamic duo that helps engage and excite DU fans during home gymnastics meets.

Since 2019, Thomas and his husband Taylor have been synonymous with the DU gymnastics squad.

“When I think of Denver Gymnastics meets, I think of Tom and Taylor," said Cecilia Cooley, a senior on the gymnastics team at DU.

The word "hype" for these two is more than a state of mind — it's a lifestyle.

“It feels like something we were born to do," Thomas said. "It feels like such a natural progression of our lives.”

Both of the Green-Parrott's fell in love with athletics at a young age, eventually finding purpose and passion in the form of cheer-leading.

Thomas is a Denver native, so he was extremely familiar with DU's gymnastic excellence.

“We’ve been coming to meets forever," he said.

Over the last seven years, they have added sequins to everything, donned technicolor capes, and dipped their toes into the world of TikTok — all focused on creating an unforgettable meet-day experience for fans and gymnasts alike.

“We’re doing everything we can do to make sure the fans coming to the meet know that this is going to be an experience," Thomas said. "This is going to be loud, crazy, fun. Even if you’re not a fan of gymnastics, you’re going to come in the arena and have a blast because we’re all just going to be cheering, getting loud and getting crazy together.”

“We just want it to be a full game day experience," Taylor said. "A little bit outside the norm of what people think, outside looking in, on gymnastics.”

Engaging fans is their primary goal, but the TNT Hype Men have also had a tangible impact on the mat.

“When the crowd’s going crazy, [the gymnasts] put on their best performances," Thomas said.

“It’s really cool to hear everyone cheering for you while you’re doing your floor routine," said Shyla Bhatia, freshman on the DU gymnastics team. "You can hear everyone chanting 'Go DU!' It really just pushes me to have a good time, to have fun, and it reminds me that competing is having fun.”

They dress like super heroes, and the team sees Thomas and Taylor as heroes in a very true sense.

“Everybody sees their faces on the floor but I think they do a lot more for our program culturally and behind the scenes and in practice that makes Denver Gymnastics what it is," Cooley said.

Clearly, the hype must be real with these two — they'll represent DU as the official "Hype Men" of the Big 12 Gymnastics Championship in late March.

“It takes a lot of energy, a lot of planning, a lot of teamwork. We work really hard together," Thomas said.

“And it’s a great fun experience for us just to share together," Taylor added.

“I couldn’t do it without him," Thomas responded.

The 2026 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship will be hosted at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.