From gym class to game day: Denver East educator balances teaching and college football officiating

DENVER — Teachers are often known for wearing many hats, and that is no different at Denver East High School.

By day, Andrew Wimbs teaches physical education. On weekends, he's officiating college football games during one of the busiest stretches of the season.

With the NFL playoffs underway, football is top of mind for many fans. While most attention stays on the players, Wimbs says there is another team on the field that often goes unnoticed: the officials.

“People wearing the stripes,” Wimbs said. “That’s the third team on the field.”

Wimbs’ path into officiating was not carefully planned. It began almost by accident during a high school championship game he attended with his father.

“Denver South was playing Monarch, and the High School Football Association had a tent,” Wimbs said. “Someone called me over and asked me about football officiating. I wrote my name down, and they called me a few months later. I went to the first class and just fell in love with it.”

That love has carried Wimbs to the college level, including a recent assignment officiating the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “Being inside SoFi Stadium was amazing.”

Still, officiating comes with constant scrutiny and other challenges.

“I like the physical challenge as well as the mental challenge,” Wimbs said. “We are actually our worst critics.”

When asked if more officials are needed, Wimbs didn't hesitate.

“Absolutely,” he said.

To help address that need, Williams plans to bring officiating into the classroom. Starting next fall, DPS will launch a new sports officiating course at Denver East High School.

“The students will hopefully be able to leave the course with a certification,” Wimbs said.

Lessons learned on the field also influence how Wimbs approaches teaching. He emphasizes discipline, accountability and the ability to accept feedback.

“You have to be able to take feedback and apply it,” he said.

From high school gyms to college gridirons, Wimbs is working to shape the future of football, one call at a time.