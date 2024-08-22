Former Bronco Terrell Davis will join CSU as "rambassador" for athletics

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Broncos Super Bowl champion and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis will join Colorado State University as "rambassador" for the school's athletics department, the university announced Thursday.

The position is part of CSU's Presidential Executive in Residence program, which "advances excellence at CSU by bringing in renowned experts who have achieved extraordinary things in a variety of fields," according to the school's website.

Major League Baseball broadcaster Jenny Cavnar – a CSU alumna and the first woman to serve as an MLB team's primary play-by-play announcer – was the first presidential executive in residence this past year.

As rambassador, Davis will be on the sidelines for home football games. He'll work with student athletes and coaches across all CSU sports programs, in addition to speaking to other classes and attending university events. He'll also work with donors, CSU said.

"Davis will elevate CSU Athletics in a variety of ways – from working directly with student-athletes to bringing more attention to specific sports and helping with fundraising and NIL (name, image and likeness)," CSU Director of Athletics John Weber said. "Involvement of TD will really help enhance and amplify all the great things happening here at CSU.”

Davis was an integral part of the Broncos' Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons. His 2,008-yard, 21-touchdown 1998 campaign is among the best ever by a running back.

He also started the team's celebratory tradition known as the "mile high salute."

His final three seasons were marred by injury before his retirement in 2001.

After he retired, Davis founded DEFY — a sports nutrition company, inspired by his own experience as an athlete struggling with injury and inflammation, CSU said.

Davis was then inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

“Colorado is my home, and over the years I’ve been looking for the right opportunity to give back to this state that has given me so much,” Davis said. "I really want to come in to help this university compete at the highest level on and off the field. If I can do that and help just a little bit, then it will go a long way.”

The university said the idea for TD's partnership with CSU was born when he and CSU President Amy Parsons met at the Dancing with the Denver Stars Gala — an annual charity event that the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble hosts.

“TD has so much valuable experience and knowledge to contribute across our campus,” Parsons said. “I foresee opportunities for him to talk about his entrepreneurial journey with students in the College of Business or share insights on injury recovery with students in our Health and Exercise Science program.”

Most recently, Davis was in the headlines for a stalemate he'd reached with United Airlines after he was detained on a plane and then issued a travel ban.