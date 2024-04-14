DU invites fans to celebrate 10th NCAA hockey national title win

DENVER — The University of Denver is inviting fans to celebrate the men’s hockey team’s record 10th NCAA hockey national title win on Monday.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Magness Arena, located at 2250 E. Jewell Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The DU men’s hockey team toppled No. 1 overall seed Boston College on Saturday for its 10th national title – the most of any program in NCAA hockey history.

The Pioneers shut out Boston College 2-0 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

DU netminder Matt Davis, the NCHC and National goalie of the month in March, shut out the nation’s second-best offense with 35 saves – including 23 in the third period.

The Pioneers outscored their opponents 82-39 in the second period this season.

DU won the first of its 10 titles in St. Paul back in 1958. They also won the championship in 1960, 1961, 1968, 1969, 2004, 2005, 2017, and 2022.

Parking will be free in lots 108 and W for Monday’s planned event at Magness Arena.

Upon arrival, fans should proceed to the west entrance, which is located under the bell tower.

DU will be handing out commemorative championship posters to the first 1,500 fans on Monday.