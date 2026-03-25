DENVER — The University of Denver hockey team is heading into the NCAA Tournament on a roll — and this time, the road to the Frozen Four runs close to home.

The Pioneers, winners of nine straight games and unbeaten in their last 13, will play as the No. 2 seed in the West Regional in Loveland, about an hour from campus. Their opening-round game against Cornell is set for 4 p.m. Friday at Blue Arena.

Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp said the proximity should provide a boost.

“I think it's super beneficial,” Pohlkamp said. “We've been to a couple Eagles games and know it has a super low ceiling, so it's gonna be super juiced in there. I think it's already sold out for our first game, so I couldn't be happier to have it in Loveland.”

Forward Sam Harris said the change from past tournaments — when Denver traveled to the East Coast — is significant.

“The last two years we've gone up to the east coast and kind of felt like four away games,” Harris said. “So for us to stay just an hour away and play in front of our home fans, you know it's gonna be a great experience.”

Denver’s recent surge has been fueled in part by strong play in net. Goalie Johnny Hicks described a competitive but supportive group.

“With the goalies, we have a really good, friendly competition going on between the three of us,” Hicks said. “We're all very supportive of each other, and in practice, there's not one player that you can take off easily. Everyone is an amazing player on this team.”

Coach David Carle credited that depth, especially after an injury earlier this year.

DU Hockey rides hot streak into NCAA West Regional in Loveland

“Quentin Miller obviously got injured there in January,” Carle said. “Johnny came in and has done an excellent job for us. You need depth at all positions to have a great run, and we've certainly had that this year.”

The matchup with Cornell is a familiar one. The programs have met three times in the last four NCAA tournaments, splitting those contests evenly.

“Anybody that's in this tournament is coming in confident,” Carle said. “The depth in college hockey is as good as it's ever been, and it's going to be a real challenge. Cornell is a team that we know well; we know that they're coming in ready to give us all they can handle.”

Denver is no stranger to March success. The program has won a record 10 national championships and routinely plays deep into the postseason.

Harris, who was part of Denver’s 2024 title team, hopes to recreate that run.

“I was fortunate enough to be on the 24 team,” Harris said. “I want to relive that because it was the best month of my life, and to have the opportunity to do it again is fantastic.”

With a familiar opponent and a nearby venue, the stakes remain high, but the approach stays the same as Denver looks to take another step toward a national title.