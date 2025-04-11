DU fans pack bars for double OT Frozen Four semifinal thriller

DENVER — Nothing ignites the University of Denver like the Pioneers hockey team pushing for another national title.

Hundreds of students and fans packed bars like The Pioneer Bar on University Boulevard on Thursday for the Piois’ Frozen Four semifinal game against Western Michigan.

“We don't have a football team or anything like a lot of other big schools, so when we go far with hockey, it means everything,” DU student Ava Peters told Denver7.

“My friends invited me to go watch at their house, but I was like, I wouldn't give this up for the world. You know, it's absolutely electric in [the Pioneer Bar],” said Michael Carchidi, another DU student.

Current DU seniors were hoping for a third national title in four years. Some parents even flew in to watch the game at the bar with their children.

“Flew in from Milwaukee today,” said David Vollmar. “My daughter's a senior at DU, and we're just hoping for a victory today.”

Vollmar said the family of Wisconsin fans has adopted DU hockey as well because of the program’s “tradition” and because “they win championships.”

The Pioneers have 10 national titles in program history — the most in NCAA men’s hockey.

DU rallied to score two late goals Thursday to tie the score and send the game to overtime, but Western Michigan scored less than 30 seconds into the second overtime period to secure the win and end the Pios’ season.

PIOS LOSE: The University of Denver Pioneers failed to rally, falling to the Western Michigan Broncos in a heartbreaking double overtime loss in the #FrozenFour semifinals.



Game recap: https://t.co/UoR8jncg9c pic.twitter.com/BrI2qpZWpx — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) April 11, 2025

The heartbreak is only temporary, however, for a fan base with a lot of heart.

“I’m from Kansas City, and hockey isn't a huge deal there,” said Peters. “So coming here has changed my view on hockey."

DU student Lindsey Vollmar, David’s daughter, added that the Pioneers “[bring] our student body together, and we all come here and celebrate our team.”