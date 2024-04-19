Watch Now
Deion Sanders' sons Shilo and Shedeur take on some recruiting duties for Colorado

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with his son and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prior to an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. Colorado coach Deion Sanders said the fracture in the back of his quarterback son, Shedeur, has healed and he's gearing up for the spring game on April 27, 2024. Shedeur Sanders missed the final game last season due to the fracture. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 7:37 PM, Apr 18, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The trust Deion Sanders places in his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, extends well beyond the field and into the world of the transfer portal.

As leaders of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shilo, a defensive back, and Shedeur, the QB, wouldn't have it any other way. They've made themselves reachable through social media to any player in the transfer portal who's interested in Boulder.

The Buffaloes have officially seen 15 players hit the portal, including running back Alton McCaskill, the heralded transfer addition for Colorado last spring from Houston.

Former five-star recruit Cormani McClain added his name to the list Thursday. He's on his way out of Boulder after playing nine games. Deion Sanders wished him well.

