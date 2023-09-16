Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsCollege Sports

Actions

CU students rush field for Rocky Mountain Showdown

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson arrives in Boulder ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
bonkers.png
Posted at 1:53 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 16:01:13-04

BOULDER, Colo. — Folsom Field in Boulder saw an early morning invasion of students Saturday hours before the rivalry between CU and CSU plays out in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The spirited students rushed the field at 4:30 a.m.

The CU-CSU game kicks off at Folsom Field in Boulder at 8 p.m. Saturday with gates at CU opening at 6 p.m.

rocky mountain showdown complete coverage2.png

College Sports

CU Buffs vs. Colorado State Rams: What you need to know

Jeff Anastasio
10:00 PM, Sep 15, 2023

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

College Sports

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018