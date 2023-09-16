CU students rush field for Rocky Mountain Showdown

BOULDER, Colo. — Folsom Field in Boulder saw an early morning invasion of students Saturday hours before the rivalry between CU and CSU plays out in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The spirited students rushed the field at 4:30 a.m.

The CU-CSU game kicks off at Folsom Field in Boulder at 8 p.m. Saturday with gates at CU opening at 6 p.m.

