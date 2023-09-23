CU looks to break Oregon's long home winning streak before national TV audience

DENVER — A nail-biter of a game Saturday as the Colorado Buffs take on Oregon Ducks in Eugene.

Even though the Ducks are favored to win by two touchdowns, CU is one of the hottest teams in the country and they’re looking to break the Ducks long streak of winning games at home.

The game airs on Denver7 with kickoff at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Denver7 reporter Russell Haythorn, who is in Eugene for all the action says the game is living up to the hype. CU will play before a sold-out crowd at Autzen Stadium and most hotel rooms have been snatched up for quite some time.

Both times come into the match-up ranked in the top 20

CU Buffs are 3-0 ranked 19th in the country, the Ducks also are 3-0 and ranked number 10.

Despite all the buzz, the team says they’re keeping their heads down. They’re focused and ready to grind it out.

“We’re not really looking at it like the biggest battle. Every week is the biggest battle cause we’re trying to win every game," said Shilo Sanders, Buffs Safety. "We didn’t think CSU was going to be that close. That was a big battle. That was the biggest battle of the season. Nobody thought that."

This week’s matchup will be the fourth consecutive time CU has played before a national TV audience.

“This is incredible. Our kids are getting eyeballs, they’re getting viewers. The scouts out every day to watch them do what they’re gifted to do," said CU head coach Deion Sanders. "They’re excelling in the classroom. The things I hear about them when they’re amongst the community – they’re respectful, so not only do I want to, I desire to win on the field, I desire to win off the field.”

Oregon has the third longest active home winning streak in college football at 19 games and hasn’t lost at home at Autzen stadium in three years

“Super pumped about the crowd we’re about to see in Autzen, I think there’s a lot of excitement surrounding this game. Our players are really pumped to get out there," said Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach. "I think Coach Sanders has done a great job obviously with his team. He’s creating a lot of momentum and they’re done phenomenal in their first three games, so this will be a fun one for us.”

With the Buffs being one of the hottest football teams right now, just maybe, this weekend that home winning streak for the Ducks comes to an end.

