CU, CSU fans gear up for bowl game bonanza on Saturday

It’s a tale of two sports teams. The University of Colorado and Colorado State University are both headed to bowl games on Saturday.

The preparation for epic watch parties was well underway at many restaurants and bars in the Denver metro area on Friday.

“[We] got a buffalo up [on the wall]. Our colors are black and gold, you know. I went to CU, so [we] have to support the Buffs,” said Scott Spears, owner of School House Kitchen and Libations in Olde Town Arvada.

School House is one of the many places where CU fans and alumni will gather to watch the Buffs take on Brigham Young University in the Alamo Bowl. Fans will get to enjoy a live DJ, food and drink specials, and TVs at full volume to replicate the in-stadium experience.

“It's just, it's camaraderie. Everyone's here ready to cheer on the Buffs. It's electric. It's exciting,” said Spears.

The Buffs are hoping for a bowl game win after losing in their last appearance in 2020.

The Rams also lost in their last bowl appearance in 2017 but are hoping for redemption in Tucson when they face Miami University (Ohio) in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

“It's been so long for CSU that everyone's kind of itching,” said Garrett Ladd, owner of Blackbird Public House in Denver.

Ladd, a Rams alum, spent a portion of Friday afternoon putting up a bunch of green and gold decorations and CSU flags. Their chef has prepared a special green and gold food menu, and drinks like VAQIT Vodka Sodas and CSU Whiskey are ready to flow.

“Our phone's been ringing off the hook with people trying to make reservations for tomorrow and just come in and have a little fun,” said Ladd. “We're just really lucky and happy that, you know, our little local restaurant can support that.”

Stakes are high with the big games less than 24 hours away. But at the end of the day, these die-hard alumnae said this is what it's all about:

“It's just getting all the people together, and hopefully people show up and have a great time,” said Spears.

“You're gonna hang in with people with like minds and who may be your best friends tomorrow. So it's just, it's really a neat thing,” said Ladd.

You can watch the Buffs play in the Alamo Bowl on Denver7 at 5:30 p.m. Kick-off for CSU vs Miami Ohio in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl is at 2:30 pm.