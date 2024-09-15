CU, CSU fans battle in Rocky Mountain Showdown in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It wasn’t just any college gameday, as fans packed Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Saturday to watch the Colorado State Rams and University of Colorado Buffaloes battle it out in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“For the university, it’s everything you play for,” said CU alum Shawn Daniels.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown returned to Fort Collins for the first time in nearly 30 years, bringing the Buffs and Rams back together for an epic in-state rivalry.

“We need it more in this town. It's a great town. We love it so much,” said CSU fan Alex Borg.

The showdown dates back to 1893.

And for those who couldn’t get a coveted seat, a local bar was their best option.

“I would say it’s been absolutely crazy,” said Mikayla Goodman, a bartender at Road 34.

Goodman said there was little they could do to prepare for the line out the door other than have all hands on deck.

“We received a text saying, ‘No one can take this day off. Everyone who works at Road 34 will be working at Road 34.' So, we are all here, including our accountant,” laughed Goodman.

While the game didn’t end as the Rams had hoped — CU cruised to a 28-9 win over CSU — the two will get a rematch another five years later.

“It sucks that it's not being played until 2029 after this, but it gives both of these towns so much to hope for and love,” said Borg.