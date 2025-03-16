CU Buffs begin spring practice in Boulder with new look

BOULDER, Colo. — As spring practice begins, the Colorado Buffaloes are focused on building on their successful nine-win season from last year, with many new faces on the field and the sidelines.

With Shedeur Sanders headed to the NFL, the Buffs have big shoes to fill at quarterback, but CU's offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is excited about Shedeur's potential replacements.

"Kaidon Salter has one year left. He's out there doing a heck of a job," Shurmur said. "And then Julian 'JuJu' Lewis is phenomenal as a he's a young talent and he's very natural in what he does."

Last season, the Buffs ranked fourth in the nation for passing but struggled with rushing, ranking 134th. Running the ball will be a key focus this season, and Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk has joined the coaching staff to help improve the ground game.

"I can't change what you thought about the run game last year, but I can guarantee you [that] we are going to be better this year," Faulk said.

On defense, Robert Livingston, who became the highest-paid assistant coach in program history, is excited to build on last year's experience.

"When you think back to last year at this time, we were trying to install concepts and schemes, and I'm playing Ted Lasso a little bit, trying to make everybody believe in what we're going to be," Livingston explained. "This year, we can truly just get right to it, which is exciting."

Despite the loss of star player Travis Hunter, who set the team's culture with his work ethic, the Buffs are looking to identify new leaders. Spring practice is a crucial time to see who will step up.

Fans will get a first look at the revamped roster during the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 19.