CU Boulder gears up for sold-out season opener with enhanced fan experience

BOULDER, Colo. — The countdown to kickoff is on at CU Boulder.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the Buffs will play Georgia Tech for the first home game of the season.

And ahead of Coach Prime's third season, Boulder is betting on an improved experience in and around Folsom Field.

CU Athletic Director Rick George said on X that the university is "committed to providing a top-notch experience for every fan that comes to a game" and that will include some big changes for fans.

Denver7

This season, a drone show is scheduled for Sept. 27 against BYU, with the possibility of several military flyovers. So far, military flyovers are planned for Aug. 29 vs Georgia Tech and Nov. 1 vs. Arizona.

Other new features to look out for include a revamped student section called "The Charge", enhanced team field entrances including cold sparks, and a new tailgate area at Benson Field.

Another change involves game day concessions, according to CU Athletics.

Elimination of single-use plastic beverage bottles to enhance sustainability.

70% of our restaurant partners working in and around the stadium are minority or women-owned.

New "round up" purchase options, fans can round up their food and beverage purchase to support CU student-athlete scholarships.

Flavor of Tabasco is a new food truck that will be in the plaza.

New chicken salad sandwich concept in the SE corner of the Field House

Blackjack Pizza, CU's official pizza sponsor, will be selling pizza in the Gate 8 concession stand as well as on the NW plateau (Gate 19 area).

Frippers, a new restaurant partner that will be located at Gate 11 selling gourmet hot dogs.

Chicken and veggie Tamales available out of the Gate 10 concession stand.

New tater tot concept with Dill Pickle tots and buffalo chicken tots will be at Gate 7.

Denver7 visited the campus on Saturday as fans prepare to return to Folsom Field.

Denver7 Max Milano, a CU Boulder alumni & Toby Bock, a senior

"It's loud, it's proud, and it's only gotten better each year," said Toby Bock, a senior at CU Boulder.

First-year fans Jake Sommer and Max Pollack told Denver7 the "football experience" was a big reason they decided on Boulder.

"I think it's going to be an incredible atmosphere," said Sommer.

Denver7 Max Pollock & Jake Sommer, Freshmen at CU Boulder

"You get the best of everything here, including football now," said Pollack.

Two games, Georgia Tech & Wyoming, are already sold out, according to CU Athletics.

Buffs fans told Denver7 they're ready for football to be back in Boulder, especially with an enhanced game day experience.

Denver7 CU Boulder campus

"It's hard to beat already," said Bock. "I can't say that's going to dim it down. That's only going to increase the spirit."

CU Boulder gears up for sold-out season opener with enhanced fan experience