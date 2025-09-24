CSU turns to redshirt sophomore Jackson Brousseau at QB

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — After suffering their second loss of the season, Colorado State is making a change under center.

The Rams will start redshirt sophomore Jackson Brousseau at quarterback Saturday against Washington State.

Brousseau impressed late in CSU’s game against UTSA, leading back-to-back touchdown drives in relief. Now, he’ll get his first career start.

“The whole line really stepped up, and we ran the ball well,” Brousseau said. “We converted on third downs and just drove the ball down the field. We’ve got to keep going.”

Head coach Jay Norvell praised Brousseau’s poise and preparation throughout his time as a backup.

“He’s the kind of guy that does exactly what you ask him to do,” Norvell said. “I sat down with him this morning and told him how proud I was of how he’s handled himself. It’s not easy preparing every week when you’re not sure if you’re going to play, and he’s done a fantastic job.”

A multi-sport athlete in high school, Brousseau’s resume includes state championships in football, basketball and baseball. But when it came time to choose a college, he said the decision was about more than athletics.

“It was the people, to be honest,” Brousseau said. “When I came out here, it was really family-oriented. They throw the ball a lot, which I liked as a quarterback. They were honest with me about everything. I loved it here.”

Brousseau has waited patiently behind Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who has started for the past two seasons. The coaching staff is still evaluating Fowler-Nicolosi's recent struggles, but emphasized their continued support.

“We're still trying to get to the bottom of what's going on with Brayden and his play the last two weeks,” Norvell said. “We’re going to coach him up. We love him and we’re going to support him. But the same thing applies to Jackson."

Colorado State will look to bounce back Saturday when it hosts Washington State at Canvas Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.