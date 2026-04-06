When most people picture a college track athlete, they think of training, competition and a schedule built around performance. For Colorado State University junior Jack Wetterling, the work doesn’t stop when practice ends.

When he’s not running the 400-meter hurdles, Wetterling is behind a computer, helping shape the visual identity of Rams athletics.

“I’ve been running track since I was like nine years old,” Wetterling said. “My dad was a hurdler at the University of Montana, so he got me started at a really young age.”

Years later, another passion emerged.

“As a junior in high school, I got introduced to graphic design, and I really just fell in love with that as well,” he said.

In our report below, hear more about how Jack Wetterling's interest in graphic design grew.

CSU hurdler doubles as designer, shaping Rams’ image on and off track

That interest quickly turned into opportunity. During his senior year of high school, Wetterling applied for a graphic design internship with Colorado State athletics after creating mock designs in class. He got the job — and has been balancing both roles ever since.

“I’ve been doing it for three years now — on the track and then also designing on my computer — and I love it,” he said.

Asked which is more difficult, Wetterling didn’t hesitate.

“I’m gonna have to go with the 400 hurdles,” he said. “That event is not easy.”

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Still, he acknowledged that design comes with its own challenges — especially when creating original content for a large audience.

“I think we have more followers on Instagram than our men’s basketball team right now, so we’re up,” he said with a smile. “But I always put a lot of thought and effort into my work, and there’s a reason behind that.”

Wetterling said his goal is to ensure the team’s success is reflected visually.

“Our team — we’re champions, we win,” he said. “We put in a lot of work, and our team deserves social media posts that reflect what we’re doing on the track.”

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A Colorado native, Wetterling said representing Colorado State in multiple ways makes the experience even more meaningful.

“It’s a great college, and I’ve always wanted to be a Ram,” he said. “I’m so glad that I went here and that I’ve had the opportunity to compete for the track and field team — and also contribute outside of running by creating graphics.”

Wetterling describes himself as a perfectionist, something he sees as both a strength and a challenge.

“I look back on some of the work I’ve done previously, even banners I designed in the field house, and a couple years later I’m like, ‘Oh, I could do so much better than that,’” he said. “But I just try to create graphics that I’m proud of and that represent what we do here.”

As long as he gives his best effort, he said, he’s satisfied.

On the track, Wetterling is chasing new milestones this season. He hopes to break 52 seconds in the 400 hurdles and help Colorado State secure another conference title.

Looking ahead, he plans to keep both passions alive — with a goal of designing for a professional sports team in Denver.