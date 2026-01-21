Council's late scoring helps No. 19 Kansas beat Colorado 75-69 win with Bill Self missing from bench

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Melvin Council Jr. scored 10 of his 18 points over the final 5:07 and No. 19 Kansas held off Colorado 75-69 on Tuesday night with assistant coach Jacque Vaughn leading the Jayhawks as Bill Self recovers from a precautionary trip to the hospital.

The Jayhawks (14-5, 4-2 Big 12) led 60-59 with 5:50 to play, but clamped down on defense. They kept Colorado scoreless for a three-minute stretch to pull away. Council was the offensive catalyst, putting an exclamation point on the game with an emphatic dunk.

Self did not make the trip after going to the hospital on Monday because he was not feeling well. He was released after receiving IV fluids. Self has missed several games in recent seasons due to heart issues.

Vaughn, who was brought on board last May, paced the sideline as the acting coach. He earned the win for Self, who's now 22-1 in his career against Colorado (12-7, 2-4).

Council had back-to-back layups that gave Kansas some separation after Colorado had a chance to take the lead. On one of his layups, Council stole the ball away from the inbounder while still out of bounds. It wasn’t called, which drew the ire of the crowd after a replay.

Tre White had 17 points 15 rebounds for Kansas for his fifth double-double this season. Darryn Peterson finished with 16 points, including a banked-in 3-pointer with 2:09 left. He hobbled to the bench in the second half after appearing to turn his left ankle, but returned.

The Jayhawks were coming off a big week, beating then-No. 2 Iowa State and Baylor to move back into the rankings.

Isaiah Johnson led Colorado with 19, while Barrington Hargress added 17. Colorado has dropped four in a row.

